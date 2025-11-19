Barcelona get massive Champions League boost as UEFA give green light for Camp Nou return

UEFA granted the club special permission to switch venues mid-competition. The rules normally prevent stadium changes during the league phase, but the European governing body's good relationship with the Spanish club played a role as they accepted Barca’s request after reviewing the circumstances behind the ongoing renovation work.

The approval means that the December 9 match against Eintracht Frankfurt will be played at Camp Nou. Notably, it will be the first Champions League game at the stadium 1,140 days after the 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on October 26, 2022. The Catalan giants recently received a local council licence allowing them to host games with a capped capacity of 45,401. Their first match back will be this Saturday against Athletic Club. The second home fixture, against Alaves on November 29, will be inspected by UEFA officials on-site. Their report will finalise the approval process for the Frankfurt clash.

Announcing that the game against Frankfurt will be played at the renovated stadium, the club wrote in a statement: "This decision comes after obtaining the first occupancy license for Phase 1B, which allows for an increased capacity and includes the entire Lateral area, adding to the already granted license for Phase 1A — covering the Main Stand and South Goal — and takes effect after UEFA accepted the request, considering that all necessary requirements have been met."

The statement added: "FC Barcelona is pleased to be able to compete again at its stadium and to continue advancing in the comprehensive transformation project of the new Spotify Camp Nou. "