Getty Images Sport
Barcelona on verge of first January signing as favourable loan deal for returning former player set for completion
Saudi switch turns sour
Cancelo's move to Al-Hilal in 2024 was seen as a major coup for the Saudi Pro League, with the club agreeing a deal worth around £22 million ($30m) with Manchester City for his permanent transfer. He signed a lucrative contract, reportedly earning up to £13m ($18m) per year. However, his time in Riyadh has been far from ideal.
Despite a decent 2024-25 season where he registered six assists and two goals in 31 total appearances, the current 2025-26 campaign has been a struggle due to physical problems and a reported fallout with manager Simone Inzaghi. He has featured in just two Saudi Pro League matches this term, leading to the club's decision to leave him off the foreign player list for the second half of the campaign to free up a spot in the squad. This situation has paved the way for his imminent departure, with reports from Fabrizio Romano giving it his trademark "here we go" statement after the Catalans beat off interest from Inter Milan.
- AFP
Brief stint at Barca makes lasting impact
Cancelo's previous spell at Barcelona was a resounding success and a proud chapter in his career. Joining on a season-long loan from Man City in September 2023, he quickly became a fan favourite with his combat, technique, and attacking flair. He played 42 matches, scoring four goals and providing five assists across all competitions.
He picked perfect moments to make stand-out contributions and was often a key player in major matches, including scoring a man-of-the-match winning goal in a crucial Champions League group stage match against Porto to secure the club's spot in the knockout rounds. His connection with the club and its fans remained strong even after his departure, as he frequently expressed his love for them.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Why Barca boss wants Cancelo deal
Hansi Flick's Barcelona are riding high at the top of La Liga, but are actively seeking defensive reinforcements in the January window. The team has faced challenges in the current season, and the right-back position has been an area of concern.
Flick wants a versatile and reliable full-back, a profile that Cancelo perfectly fits. His ability to operate on both flanks and his familiarity with the club's system from his previous spell are seen as major advantages. The potential return offers a significant boost in quality and depth, which the current squad has arguably lacked at times.
- J.LEAGUE
Clock ticking on deal completion
The urgency of the situation is heightened by the looming transfer deadline. For this move to materialise, all necessary paperwork and agreements between Barca, Al-Hilal, and the player's representatives must be finalised before the close of the winter transfer window on January 31st at 11pm GMT (12am CET) for La Liga clubs. Negotiations are in their advanced stages, both clubs are working to ensure the deal is completed well before the deadline, allowing Cancelo to be registered and integrated into the squad as quickly as possible for the remainder of Barcelona's challenging season.
Advertisement