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Hansi Flick insists Barcelona still need a recognised No.9 despite scoring 17 goals in four games
Mestalla rout preserves perfection
The Blaugrana produced a ruthless display at Mestalla on Sunday, tearing the hosts apart in a clinical 5-0 victory. Lamine Yamal bagged a brace, while Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Pedri also got on the scoresheet to cement their position at the summit of La Liga. This emphatic win opened up a three-point cushion at the top of the table, capitalising on Real Madrid's shock defeat against Real Betis.
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Manager demands orthodox forward
Despite witnessing his team score 17 goals in their first four league matches, the manager maintained that the squad still urgently needs a dedicated striker. Asked following the comprehensive win over Valencia whether their prolific form altered his transfer priorities, Flick replied via Barca Blaugranes: "It doesn't change our thoughts. We need normally a real No.9, this is clear. But we have huge quality in the offence, also in the midfield - everyone can score goals."
Deadly attack masks void
Failing to land Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window has so far been masked by the electric form of Anthony Gordon, Yamal, and Raphinha. The one-sided affair at Mestalla also saw Gabriel Jesus make his Barcelona debut from the bench, while Valencia introduced Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott in the second half. Furthermore, the clash marked a first start for £65 million marquee signing Rodri at the heart of the Blaugrana midfield.
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European opener tests momentum
Flick's attention now swiftly turns to the continent as Barcelona host Dutch outfit Feyenoord in their Champions League league phase opener on Wednesday. Squad rotation and physical endurance will come under scrutiny with the onset of demanding midweek European fixtures. Sustaining this high-scoring momentum without a recognised striker remains the key challenge as the Catalan giants look to maintain their flawless start.
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