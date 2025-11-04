Barcelona grow optimistic of Raphinha return from injury after six-week absence

Barca are reportedly growing hopeful of welcoming Raphinha back into the fold after a six-week injury absence. The Brazilian winger, who last featured against Real Oviedo in September, sustained a hamstring injury that was initially expected to sideline him for three weeks. However, setbacks during his recovery prolonged his spell on the sidelines, sparking concern in Catalunya.

According to Sport, the 27-year-old is now entering the final stages of his rehabilitation and could rejoin full training in the coming days. Though he has not been included in the squad for the Champions League tie against Club Brugge, sources close to the Barcelona dressing room remain optimistic about his progress.

“He’s in the final stretch of recovery,” a club insider told the Spanish outlet. As per the report, he has shown positive signs, and he might travel to Virgo and whether Raphinha features against Celta Vigo, however, will depend on how he responds in the final training sessions this week.