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Barcelona confirm Karim Adeyemi signing on long-term contract as Borussia Dortmund explain why they agreed to sell star forward
Catalans secure German forward
Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Adeyemi from Dortmund on a five-year contract until June 2031. The 24-year-old forward becomes the Blaugrana's second summer arrival following Anthony Gordon, strengthening an attack left depleted by Lewandowski's departure and the end of Rashford's loan spell. Renowned for his explosive pace, Adeyemi scored 36 goals in 146 games during his four-year stay at Dortmund.
- Sven Simon
Dortmund explain summer sale
Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken has outlined the reasoning behind selling their star forward, who was entering the final year of his contract. Speaking to the club's official website, Ricken stressed that the deal suited all parties once the player expressed his desire for a move to Camp Nou.
He stated: "Karim has been an important part of Borussia Dortmund for the past four years. We reached the Champions League final with him in 2024. Nevertheless, this summer we agreed that both Karim and we wanted to pursue different paths in the future. When Karim approached us with the desire to move to FC Barcelona, we agreed after considering all of Borussia Dortmund's interests. We wish Karim and his family all the best for the future."
Adeyemi bids farewell to Westfalenstadion
The transfer brings an end to Adeyemi's time at the Westfalenstadion since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022, a tenure highlighted by his pivotal role in Dortmund's journey to the 2024 Champions League final.
The player delivered a heartfelt farewell message to BVB's hierarchy and fans: "I would like to thank Borussia Dortmund for four fantastic years. To the club, my team-mates, and the fans who made every game special with their support. I wish BVB all the best for the future."
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Flick integrates versatile attacker
Reuniting with Hansi Flick, the manager who handed him his senior Germany debut in 2021, should help Adeyemi settle quickly into Barcelona's tactical system. His arrival offers key flexibility across the front line as both a winger and central striker, even as the board continues to pursue Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.
The Blaugrana now turn their attention to finishing pre-season preparations before launching their La Liga title defence for the 2026-27 campaign.
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