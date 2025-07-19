Revealed: Barcelona's brutal demand to Nico Williams that caused hotly-anticipated transfer from Athletic Club to suddenly collapse N. Williams Barcelona Transfers Athletic Club LaLiga

Nico Williams snubbed an offer from Barcelona earlier this summer as he decided to sign a fresh long-term contract with Athletic Club. The Spanish winger stunned the world when he announced that he had penned a 10-year deal with his boyhood club. The news came as a major blow to the Catalans, who were desperate to sign the 23-year-old.