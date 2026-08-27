Barcelona and Atletico Madrid set for awkward Monaco showdown as Julian Alvarez transfer war turns TOXIC following bitter public spat

Laporta sparked the latest controversy by doubling down on Barcelona’s interest in an interview on the club's social media channels. The president insisted his side are simply reacting to rumours that Atletico are willing to negotiate with other suitors, such as Arsenal.

"Before anything, we have the utmost respect for Atletico de Madrid," Laporta stated. "This is not motivated by actions taken by Barca. It is motivated by the fact that Atletico told us they were not selling [Alvarez]. However, it looks like... they are trying to reach agreements with other clubs."

The Barca chief maintained that their massive bid remains on the table. "We are very interested in buying Julian Alvarez," he added. "We would like our offer to be accepted."

Atletico issued a furious response, completely ruling out a sale to their domestic rivals. In a scathing statement, they declared: "The player is being portrayed as the victim, but the only victims in the Julian case are us. We have been harmed both financially and socially.

"There is a zero per cent chance of selling him to Barca. This situation isn't about money; it's about dignity. A campaign full of lies and half-truths have been created. The only ones paying the price for all this are Atletico."