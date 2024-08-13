N'Golo Kante Ittihad 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Atletico Madrid open N'Golo Kante transfer talks amid faltering Conor Gallagher pursuit with Al-Ittihad & France star eager to play Champions League football again

N'Golo KanteChelseaTransfersAtletico MadridLaLigaPremier LeagueAl IttihadSaudi Pro LeagueConor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on N'Golo Kante as a backup to Conor Gallagher with the France star eager to play Champions League football again.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gallagher in limbo over Atletico transfer
  • Spanish club set sights on Kante
  • French star interested in returning to Europe
Article continues below