Aditya Gokhale

Aston Villa issue immediate response after Man Utd make fresh approach for striker Ollie Watkins amid talk of potential £60m transfer

Aston Villa have reportedly shut down Manchester United’s latest approach for Ollie Watkins, insisting the England striker is not for sale. The Red Devils are keen on adding a proven striker, but the Villans have made it clear they won’t entertain offers. The 29-year-old is said to be central to Unai Emery’s plans heading into the 2025/26 season.

