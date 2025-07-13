Ollie Watkins' replacement?! Aston Villa eye €80m striker amid Man Utd interest in England international

Aston Villa have shown interest in signing Sami Aghehowa from FC Porto this summer as they have identified the Spanish striker as a possible replacement for Ollie Watkins. Manchester United are keen on signing the English forward in the summer window and in case Watkins exits Villa Park, the club would go after Aghehowa who is valued at €80 million (£69m/$93.5m) by the Portuguese club.

