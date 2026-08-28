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Short-lived Gunners career? Arsenal summer signing linked with shock exit just WEEKS after joining Mikel Arteta's squad
Surprise exit on the cards for Meslier
The new Arsenal goalkeeper could be heading for the exit door just weeks after joining the club from Leeds United, having seen a mere 45 minutes of action for the Gunners.
According to a report from Foot Mercato, Marseille have identified Meslier as a primary target before the transfer window slams shut. The French giants are in the market for a new shot-stopper after losing their regular number one, Geronimo Rulli, who recently departed to join Manchester City.
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Arteta's ruthless squad overhaul
Arteta has been proactive in the market this summer as he looks to build on Arsenal's Premier League title success and bridge the gap in Europe following their Champions League final defeat to PSG last season. The Gunners have spent big to remain at the top, securing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for a fee of £75 million to replace the departing Christian Norgaard.
However, the goalkeeping situation remains complex at the Emirates. Meslier currently finds himself as the third-choice option behind established number one David Raya and former Chelsea man Kepa Arrizabalaga. While he was brought in to provide high-quality cover, the lack of a clear path to the first team has opened the door for Marseille to make their move.
Reigniting a stalling career
The move to Marseille could offer Meslier the consistency he lacked last term. During Leeds' previous campaign, the Frenchman lost his status as the undisputed number one and failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League. Instead, the goalkeeping duties were split between Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow, the latter of whom has since moved on to Manchester United.
Marseille’s interest comes at a time of transition for the French club. While Jeffrey De Lange started their opening game of the season, there are widespread reports that he could also be on the move before the window closes. This would leave a vacant spot for Meslier to step into, providing him with the regular top-flight minutes he is unlikely to receive at Arsenal.
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Final days of the window
As the clock ticks down toward the deadline, Arsenal must decide whether they can afford to let Meslier leave so soon after his arrival. While they have depth in the position, losing a senior goalkeeper would leave them potentially short if injuries were to strike David Raya or Kepa.
The coming days will be crucial in determining Meslier's future. For Arsenal, the focus remains on fine-tuning a squad capable of defending their domestic crown and mounting another serious charge in the Champions League. Whether Meslier remains a part of that journey or becomes a footnote in the club's history depends on how quickly Marseille can formalise their interest.
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