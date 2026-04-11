Arsenal not 'psychologically strong' enough to see out Premier League title race as former star says Mikel Arteta will be sacked if Man City claim the crown

The pressure on Arteta has reached a tipping point, with former Arsenal midfielders suggesting that failure to deliver silverware this season could result in the Spaniard losing his job. Since taking over in December 2019, Arteta has secured only one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields, and despite transforming the club into genuine title contenders, the expectation has shifted from progress to the absolute necessity of winning trophies. After significant investment in the squad, the pressure is mounting to end the London club's long wait for a Premier League title, which has been absent from their trophy cabinet since 2004.

Limpar believes the board may have no choice but to act if the current campaign ends in disappointment. Speaking to NewBettingSites, the former Arsenal winger stated: "If Arsenal fail to win a trophy this season, it would be devastating for Mikel Arteta. He has bought the players to win at least two competitions this year. We have the best squad we’ve had in ages. To not win anything this year would be a big, big blow for Arsenal but an even bigger blow for Arteta. The way the fans would look at it, and the way the club would look at it, if Arsenal don’t win, Arteta is probably going to be sacked."