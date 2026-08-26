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'Very possible' - Paul Scholes makes 'scary' Arsenal treble claim as Mikel Arteta’s side target historic dominance
Legends back Gunners for glory
Scholes and Neville have tipped Arsenal to retain the Premier League title this season. Arteta's formidable side finally ended their two-decade league drought in May and are already heavily favoured to repeat the feat.
The Gunners kicked off their title defence in style, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Coventry City. Having added significant depth to an already settled squad, the north London giants look primed to dominate English football once again.
With major managerial upheaval affecting their closest rivals, Arsenal have emerged as the undisputed frontrunners. Both Manchester City and Liverpool are currently navigating tricky transitional periods following the departures of Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot.
- AFP
Treble talk gathers serious momentum
While defending the league title remains the primary objective, discussions regarding a potential treble are already beginning to surface. Arteta's men suffered a heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last term, alongside a Carabao Cup final loss to City. Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, former striker Dion Dublin refused to dismiss Arsenal's unprecedented treble chances.
"I'm not going to back Arsenal to win the treble, but I'm not going to rule it out either," Dublin explained. "They've got the best and most settled squad and there's a real harmony at the football club."
Scholes, who famously won the treble with Manchester United in 1999, quickly agreed with Dublin's assessment, saying: "I agree with that. I think it’s very possible with the way they’re looking. I still think in the last week of the transfer window they could bring another player, which is scary. They’ve just signed Ezri Konsa as well who is a top-class defender."
Arteta builds a scary squad
Arsenal's summer recruitment drive has undeniably strengthened their case for domestic and European success. Arteta has successfully integrated high-quality acquisitions like Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, and Ezri Konsa into his talented ranks.
Neville completely echoed Scholes' confident verdict during a recent appearance on Sky Sports. Asked for his title prediction, Neville replied: "One hundred per cent Arsenal. They’re way out in front. With what they’ve got already now in defence and in midfield, with the good attackers that they’ve got, they’ve got a really good standard, then they’re fine."
- APL
Aston Villa present next challenge
Arsenal will look to maintain their flawless start to the new campaign when they return to Premier League action on Monday night. The reigning champions are scheduled to face Aston Villa in what promises to be an intriguing top-flight clash.
Villa head into the fixture desperately seeking a positive response after enduring a truly miserable opening weekend. Unsettled by a worrying summer transfer window, they were ruthlessly thrashed 4-0 by Brighton on Sunday.
With their rivals dropping points and struggling for form, Arteta will demand absolute focus from his star-studded squad. Should they secure another convincing victory, the mounting hype surrounding the Emirates Stadium will only continue to grow.
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