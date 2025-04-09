Arsenal hero Declan Rice joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar in exclusive Champions League club after putting on free-kick masterclass against Real Madrid
Arsenal hero Declan Rice joined Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar in an exclusive Champions League club after his free-kick masterclass against Real Madrid.
- Arsenal trounced Real Madrid 3-0
- Rice stole the show with two sensational strikes
- Traced his way to an elite UCL list of legends