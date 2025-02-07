Arsenal have a serious attitude problem: Gunners' pathetic behaviour has put a target on their back - and it's costing them dearly as they live up to 'bottlers' tag yet again

There remains a worrying lack of maturity about a wonderfully talented team that could prevent them from winning a major trophy

At St. James' Park on Wednesday evening, Newcastle gave Arsenal a taste of their own medicine - and the Gunners didn't like it one bit. In a surprisingly straightforward Carabao Cup semi-final, the home side pressed Arsenal relentlessly, they bullied them physically, they got in their faces constantly, they wasted time remorselessly and, then, to top it all off, they took the p*ss out of them mercilessly.

While the home crowd continued to sing "Mikel Arteta, it's not the ball!" as they exited the ground after completing a 4-0 aggregate win courtesy of a 2-0 victory on the night, goalscorer Anthony Gordon told Sky Sports in his post-match interview, "It's important for us to stay humble now."

'Stay humble' - Arsenal are more than familiar with the expression but appear to have absolutely no idea what it involves.