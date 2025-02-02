Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly joins Wayne Rooney in Premier League record books as he trolls Erling Haaland after opening senior goal account with sublime effort vs Man City
Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly has joined Wayne Rooney in the Premier League record books after scoring against defending champions.
- Youngster on target at Emirates Stadium
- Hit the net at just 18 years of age
- Following in some illustrious footsteps