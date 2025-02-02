Myles Lewis-Skelly Wayne RooneyGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly joins Wayne Rooney in Premier League record books as he trolls Erling Haaland after opening senior goal account with sublime effort vs Man City

M. Lewis-SkellyW. RooneyErling HaalandArsenalArsenal vs Manchester CityPremier League

Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly has joined Wayne Rooney in the Premier League record books after scoring against defending champions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Youngster on target at Emirates Stadium
  • Hit the net at just 18 years of age
  • Following in some illustrious footsteps
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match