Getty Images Sport
Arsenal playing with 'anxiety and nerves' according to Sergio Aguero ahead of Man City title showdown
Pressure mounting on the Gunners
As the race for the Premier League crown enters its final stretch, Aguero has suggested that the weight of expectation is starting to take its toll on Mikel Arteta’s squad. With Arsenal seeking their first league title in two decades, the Argentine believes the psychological battle is becoming just as difficult as the physical one on the pitch.
Speaking to Stake about the atmosphere surrounding the north London club, Aguero noted: "I don’t know if it’s that bad, but they are under huge pressure. They are top of the table and it’s been many years since Arsenal last won the Premier League. Every team plays against them with extra motivation, and behind them is City who never forgive. There is a lot of anxiety and nerves. Sometimes when you want to do everything right you end up making mistakes. It’s normal - players want to do things perfectly and mentally they go faster than the game."
- Getty Images Sport
Arteta's tactical chess match
The upcoming showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal is being viewed as a potential title decider. The Gunners currently lead the pack with 70 points from 32 matches, while City sit in second place with 64 points but hold a crucial game in hand. With both managers knowing each other's systems inside out due to their time together in Manchester, Aguero predicts a cagey but intense affair where the smallest details will determine the victor at the Etihad.
"It’s a strange game. Both coaches know each other perfectly, they know where to attack and where the opponent is weakest," Aguero explained. "Sometimes these games have very few goals, sometimes they open up and become a great spectacle for the fans. I think City will come out strong in the first 10-15 minutes, accelerate and take control of the ball. It could finish 2-0 or 2-1 to City. Hopefully City don’t suffer too much, but if it’s only a one-goal lead I think in the last minutes City will have to suffer a bit."
The mental hurdle for Arsenal
While Arsenal have played some of the most attractive football in the league this season, cracks have begun to show in recent weeks as the pressure mounts. A defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, a disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Southampton, and a recent shock home loss to Bournemouth have all raised questions about their composure. Aguero insists that their ability to stay calm under pressure will be the deciding factor, believing that Arteta’s personal experience under Guardiola will be vital if the Gunners are to navigate the treacherous final weeks of the campaign.
Analysing the Gunners' current state of mind, the legendary forward said: "I think it’s mostly mental. Arsenal play well; the only thing weighing on them is being at the top. Everything depends on Arteta’s experience from his time at City and the communication he can have with the players to help Arsenal become champions. They have to think game by game. Even against City, not losing is the only way I think Arsenal can win the title."
- Getty Images Sport
City tipped for title glory
Despite Arsenal’s impressive form, Aguero remains confident that his former club possesses the ruthlessness required to overtake their rivals. He expects City to maintain a perfect record until May, placing the burden on Arsenal to match a pace that has historically broken many challengers.
Reflecting on the final destination of the trophy, Aguero concluded: "I think City will win the title. Knowing the club and Pep, I don’t think City will drop any points. In the head of City they know that at some point Arsenal can lose or draw, and that’s enough - as long as City win everything."