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Pep Guardiola says Premier League title race 'is over' if Man City lose to Arsenal as pressure grows on Mikel Arteta
High stakes at the Etihad
Guardiola has set a stark ultimatum ahead of Sunday's crucial encounter. The footballing world will watch closely as the league's top two face off. Despite City's vast experience in high-pressure title deciders, the manager believes there is zero margin for error against Mikel Arteta's relentless squad.
Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola said: "If we lose, it's over. They are so strong in all departments. Duels, physicality, if you allow them to make a good process by not being aggressive, they make a good buildup. [David] Raya is extraordinary. It's not necessary to talk about set pieces. That's why they are who they are. Top of the Premier League all season, and that's why I'm proud to be there and challenging them."
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A gruelling road ahead for City
While a victory for City would close the gap to just three points and put their destiny back in their own hands, Guardiola dismissed the notion that his team would immediately become the favourites. The manager highlighted a highly congested and demanding run-in that could easily see more points dropped. Guardiola expressed deep concerns over the remaining fixtures, explicitly noting the gruelling away trips left on their schedule.
"Our calendar is terrible with Everton away and Bournemouth away and Aston Villa the last one at home," Guardiola said. "Burnley and Crystal Palace and Brentford at home. Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in Europe, so there are still many things to do."
Tactical battles and injury boost
City have received a significant fitness boost with Nico O'Reilly set to be available after recovering from a hamstring injury. O'Reilly was the standout performer in the Carabao Cup final, scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory against the Gunners. However, Guardiola fully expects Arsenal to adjust their tactics to avoid another defeat at Wembley.
Predicting a shift in their opponents' approach, he noted: "If we play like we did for 95 minutes [as at Wembley] and they do what they did, we are going to win. But football is unpredictable. I know Mikel a little; they are going to adjust something, and we have to be prepared."
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The final stretch
Sunday's outcome will dictate the title trajectory. Following this clash, City shift focus to an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, while Arsenal must balance their domestic ambitions with a demanding UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid. Both clubs face a relentless schedule that will ultimately define their respective seasons.