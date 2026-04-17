Pep Guardiola says Premier League title race 'is over' if Man City lose to Arsenal as pressure grows on Mikel Arteta

Guardiola has set a stark ultimatum ahead of Sunday's crucial encounter. The footballing world will watch closely as the league's top two face off. Despite City's vast experience in high-pressure title deciders, the manager believes there is zero margin for error against Mikel Arteta's relentless squad.

Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola said: "If we lose, it's over. They are so strong in all departments. Duels, physicality, if you allow them to make a good process by not being aggressive, they make a good buildup. [David] Raya is extraordinary. It's not necessary to talk about set pieces. That's why they are who they are. Top of the Premier League all season, and that's why I'm proud to be there and challenging them."