Arne Slot ALREADY 'in talks' over landing major European job just minutes after Liverpool sacking

In a stunning turn of events, Slot has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of AC Milan just minutes after his departure from Liverpool was made official. Despite a difficult end to his tenure at Anfield, the Dutchman’s stock remains high on the continent, and the Rossoneri are keen to snap him up before other suitors emerge.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Slot is already the primary target to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at the San Siro. Allegri was relieved of his duties after a disastrous campaign that saw the Italian giants finish fifth in Serie A, missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive year. Reports suggest that talks between Milan and Slot’s representatives are already underway.