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BREAKING NEWS: Arne Slot & Liverpool to part ways with immediate effect
Slot to leave Liverpool
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made the decision to part company with Slot after a turbulent 2025-26 campaign that saw the Merseysiders narrowly secure their place in the Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth place in the Premier League table.
Iraola the strong favourite to replace Slot
Departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is now expected to be the front-runner to replace Slot in the Anfield dugout. The Spaniard has enhanced his reputation significantly during his time in charge of the Cherries, assembling a competitive squad that achieved a remarkable sixth-placed finish, improving on an already-impressive ninth place achieved in 2024-25.