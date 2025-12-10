Arne Slot suggests Mohamed Salah must acknowledge 'mistake' to get back in Liverpool squad as Virgil van Dijk vows to talk with disgruntled team-mate

Slot had hinted before Tuesday night's game that there is a way back for Salah if he shows some contrition and apologises and made the same point after the victory, but he seemed to put the ball in the player's court to make the first move.

Slot told compatriot Clarence Seedorf on Amazon Prime: "You say everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be: does the player think he's made a mistake as well?

"And then the next question is, should the initiative come from me or him? That's another question to answer."

He later added: "Clarence said that in his opinion and I didn't say who should make the first step. Tonight it should be all about the players that are here. In the rich history Liverpool has had they have had many of these evenings.

"(The performance) was all I could ask for, I think the fourth game in 10 days, that is not what you see a lot with only 13 outfield players available with experience, after the blow we had conceding the 3-3 in Leeds then in this stadium against such a strong Inter team, we hardly gave away a chance.

"We had a great mentality second half, we get better and better."

