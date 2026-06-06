Getty Images
Ex-Liverpool boss Arne Slot rejects approach from Premier League club to take over as manager
Dutchman declines London switch
According to reports from talkSPORT, Slot has declined an advance from Fulham to take over the managerial reins in west London. The Cottagers are actively searching for a successor to Silva, who is departing the club to join Portuguese giants Benfica.
Slot became available following his dismissal by Liverpool just a year after leading them to the Premier League title, with Andoni Iraola swiftly installed as his Anfield replacement.
- Getty Images
Slot tipped for international role
Despite his recent sacking following a trophyless season, the former Feyenoord boss is reportedly harbouring no resentment regarding his abrupt departure from Merseyside.
Assessing the manager's current mindset and his potential long-term future in the dugout, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan told talkSPORT: "If Ronald Koeman steps down after the World Cup… there is a vacancy at the Dutch national team. I think Arne Slot is very, very much up for that; he's probably the ideal candidate.
"He can play his Dutch style of football – the passing, attacking style, whatever you call it. I think the Dutch would be happy to have him."
Heavy investment preceded dismissal
Slot's departure from Anfield concluded a highly mixed tenure where he won 66 of his 113 matches in charge. His second campaign proved incredibly underwhelming; despite anchoring a massive summer transfer window that saw the club spend close to £450 million, Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League and failed to secure silverware. While a move to AC Milan remains a possibility, an international role appears to be the tactician's preference.
- Getty Images Sport
Cottagers pursue alternative targets
With Slot officially out of the running, Fulham must pivot to alternative candidates to navigate their upcoming pre-season rebuild. Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna apparently remains keen on the vacancy, though securing his services requires triggering an £8 million release clause.
Meanwhile, fellow target Thomas Frank has ruled himself out of contention, leaving the London club under pressure to finalise an appointment before the summer transfer window accelerates.