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Argentina FA backs Gianni Infantino after FIFA abandons $20bn World Cup proposal
AFA throw support behind Infantino
AFA has publicly thrown its full weight behind embattled FIFA president Infantino. The backing arrives during a period of intense scrutiny surrounding the world football governing body. Infantino has faced a massive backlash over his recently abandoned $20 billion proposal.
The controversial scheme intended to sell off commercial rights to the World Cup through a newly created subsidiary named FIFA Forward Enterprise. Amid widespread calls for Infantino to step down, FIFA officially apologised on Wednesday for the severe errors made during the failed private investment plan.
- AFP
Praise for admitting Forward Enterprise errors
AFA president Claudio Tapia has commended FIFA for owning up to their mistakes. He noted that the entire process should have been handled completely differently from the start.
In an open letter addressed to Infantino, Tapia wrote: "On behalf of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and its Executive Committee, we write to you, dear President, and through your esteemed good offices to the FIFA Executive Committee, to express our support for the work carried out over the last 10 years, which has centred on the development of football worldwide and institutional strength based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model."
"With respect to the recent events that are now public knowledge, we must acknowledge the Administration's decision to withdraw a proposal which, from the outset, generated far more uncertainty than certainty within the football family.
"That is why it is worth highlighting the acknowledgement of the mistakes made during that process and the apology expressed in the thoughtful message sent to FIFA's 211 member associations."
A profound transformation of world football
Tapia also took the opportunity to praise Infantino's overall governance during his ten years at the helm. He firmly backed the Swiss administrator to continue presiding over the sport.
"As we have already stated, you are leading an administration that has brought about a profound transformation of FIFA; one that has opened the organisation's doors to all member associations and confederations, so that, through frank and direct dialogue, we can all continue to promote football at all levels and across all disciplines," Tapia declared.
"In our view, this transformation was built on a model of transparent governance, respect for statutory structures and adherence to democratic procedures.
"Consequently, with the upcoming FIFA Congress fast approaching, the Association that I am proud to chair firmly believes and reaffirms that the way forward is to continue working under your leadership, so that we may continue to develop a better and even more inclusive game of football."
- Getty
A deeply divided global football landscape
With the upcoming FIFA Congress fast approaching, the global football landscape remains deeply divided on the matter. UEFA and CONCACAF both released statements on Saturday heavily criticising Infantino's leadership. UEFA explicitly insisted that they have lost confidence in the presidency, a firm stance that has not changed despite FIFA's recent apology.
Meanwhile, South American governing body CONMEBOL issued a statement urging for open dialogue. They firmly rejected any attempt to oust Infantino that did not involve a democratic vote of all 211 FIFA members.
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