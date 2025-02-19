Antony makes 'I've found myself again' declaration amid incredible start to Real Betis loan spell - but bizarrely claims he 'also did very well' at Man Utd
Antony says he has "found himself again" amid an incredible start to his loan spell at Real Betis, and has defended his time at Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Antony already has three goals for Betis
- Managed just one for Man Utd in 2024-25 before loan move
- Brazil winger says he's 'found himself again'