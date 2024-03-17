Antony and Amad Diallo - Man Utd's unlikeliest of heroes: Winners and losers as Erik ten Hag's forgotten wingers help decide FA Cup thriller and end Jurgen Klopp's hopes of quitting Liverpool with a quadruple

The pair stepped off the bench to score crucial goals in Sunday's remarkable quarter-final and keep the Red Devils' hopes of a trophy alive

What. A. Game. Manchester United and Liverpool have played out some epics over the years, but Sunday's seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford may well catapult to the very top of the list, the Red Devils coming out on top in the end after super-sub Amad Diallo's effort right at the end of extra-time secured a 4-3 victory.

It is a win that keeps United's hopes of ending the season with silverware alive. Of course, that might not be enough to keep Erik ten Hag in a job long-term, especially if his side fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, but lifting a trophy at Wembley in May would at least give him something to cling on to.

Championship side Coventry City are now all that stands between them and a place in the final, though for a long time against Liverpool it seemed that their FA Cup journey was going to end with a whimper. Having gone 2-1 down after the visitors scored twice on the stroke of half-time, United came out for the second half looking listless, and were camped in their own half for long periods. That they even took the game to extra-time was down to a late intervention from another substitute, Antony.

Jurgen Klopp will wonder how his team didn't put the game to bed in that second period given their dominance, and he will be even more frustrated that they threw the game away in extra-time having taken the lead again via Harvey Elliott's deflected drive. In the end, two moments where the Reds gave the ball away in dangerous positions proved costly, as Marcus Rashford and Amad turned the game on its head one last time.

There will be no historic quadruple for Klopp in his final season in charge of Liverpool, and no more trips to Wembley before he walks away from the job this summer. Winning the Premier League and Europa League remain definite possibilities, and he should be able to count on even more players after the international break as the cavalry prepares to return following their injury lay-offs.

This was a day, though, that belonged to United - eventually. The good news is these two will go at it again in the league in just three weeks' time.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Old Trafford...