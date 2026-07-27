Getty Images
Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini back in the race for Italy job with Andrea Pirlo no longer candidate
Pirlo candidacy collapses amid controversy
Pirlo appeared set to take over the national team, but the former midfielder has now officially confirmed that he is no longer in the running for the position. The breakdown stems from a conflict of interest involving his commercial partnership with a betting firm, a situation Pirlo addressed with significant frustration.
He continued in a statement: "Over the past few days, I have watched with great bitterness as the debate regarding my name and the possibility of my taking on the role of Italy national team head coach unfold.
The 2006 World Cup winner insisted there was no political significance behind his commercial partnership with the Russian firm Fonbet and criticized attempts to portray it otherwise. "Attributing political meaning to this collaboration means attributing convictions to me that I have never expressed and that I do not hold.. It is regrettable that a decision based on sporting grounds was quickly dragged into a public debate that ended up attribution motives and intentions to my name that never existed."
- Getty
Mancini and Conte lead the primary race
With Pirlo out, FIGC president Giovanni Malagò is reportedly looking toward more experienced figures, with Mancini in pole position ahead of Conte to return to the dugout - Per Tutto Sport.
Mancini, who shares a long-standing friendship with Malagò, is said to be open to a return despite his previous departure for roles in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Conte remains a popular choice among the Italian public and league officials who view him as the ideal candidate to rebuild the squad. Although he has not been formally contacted yet, his previous tenure between 2014 and 2016 remains highly regarded. The financial demands for the former Inter and Chelsea boss would be higher - he previously earned over €4m per year - but sponsors could bridge that gap.
Maldini and Leonardo resign from FIGC roles
The shift in direction toward Mancini and Conte has caused a major internal rift within the federation. Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, who were instrumental in pushing for Pirlo's appointment, have decided to step down from their respective roles as technical director and special advisor.
Reports indicate that the duo felt they were not granted the "carte blanche" autonomy they were promised when they joined the project just 16 days ago.
The resignation of the two AC Milan legends suggests a total overhaul of the federation's sporting hierarchy is imminent. While Malagò had hoped to find a middle ground to keep them on board, their preference for a younger, more "visionary" coach like Raffaele Palladino clashed with the president's push for proven experience.
- (C)Getty Images
Alternative options if the big names fail
Should agreements with Mancini or Conte fail to materialize, several other names are being discussed to fill the void. Stefano Pioli is considered a duttile and ready alternative, especially given his successful history with Maldini, though the directors' exit makes his appointment less certain. Another internal option is Silvio Baldini, who could be promoted from the Under-21 setup, although he remains a polarizing figure within the FIGC.
The clock is ticking for Italy, as the decision on the new head coach is expected to be finalized within the next 48 hours. The failure to secure high-profile targets like Pep Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti has already narrowed the field significantly.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting