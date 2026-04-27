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Another trophy for Ivan Toney! Al-Ahli claim AFC Champions League glory in heated final that saw TWO red cards dished out
Dramatic victory in Jeddah
In a match defined more by aggression than clinical finishing, it took 120 minutes to separate the two sides in front of 60,000 expectant fans. The breakthrough finally arrived in the sixth minute of extra time when Firas Al-Burikan found the net from close range. The striker was perfectly placed to fire high into the goal after some excellent build-up play from former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The victory ensures Al-Ahli become the first team to successfully defend the Asian crown since their local rivals Al-Ittihad achieved the feat back in 2005.
The match was marred by a series of flashpoints that kept the officiating team busy throughout the night. Al-Ahli were reduced to ten men midway through the second half when Zakaria Hawsawi was sent off for a headbutt on Tete Yangi during a heated confrontation. Tensions boiled over again late in normal time when Al-Ahli substitute Mohammed Abdulrahman was shown a red card while still on the sidelines.
Three titles for Toney with Al-Ahli
For Toney, who has been a standout performer for Al-Ahli since his £40 million move from Brentford in 2024, the win represents his third piece of silverware in Saudi Arabia, having already secured the AFC title last season and the 2025 Saudi Super Cup. Toney appeared as a starter, and was substituted in the final minutes of the match. The 30-year-old striker expressed his joy on social media after his team successfully defended their title in the prestigious Asian club tournament, saying: "Dazzzzz itttt 2x Back2back."
Mahrez hails team spirit
Riyad Mahrez, a man who knows all about winning the biggest prizes after his Premier League and UEFA Champions League success with Manchester City, was quick to praise his team-mates' fighting spirit. The winger admitted that the circumstances of the game made the victory even more impressive.
"It's amazing," Mahrez told reporters shortly after the final whistle. "It was difficult for us again. We like to make it difficult for ourselves. Ten against 11 is nearly impossible, I don't know how we found the strength and the energy. After the red card we stuck together, we fought more, we ran more until we scored."
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What next for Toney?
With another AFC Champions League medal around his neck, the focus once again shifts to Toney's future. The England international has been incredibly prolific in the Middle East, tallying 67 goals and 16 assists in 88 appearances. While he has previously expressed a desire to leave a legacy for his family in Saudi Arabia, he has never fully closed the door on a return to the Premier League. Toney is also hoping to make Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this summer's World Cup, and a strong finish to the club season could yet earn him a seat on the plane.