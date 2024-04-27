VIDEO: Mohamed Salah & Jurgen Klopp have it out! Shocking scenes as disgruntled Liverpool talisman snaps in furious touchline confrontation with Reds boss after being benched at West Ham
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah had to be led away by Darwin Nunez following an angry confrontation with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at West Ham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool take on West Ham at London Stadium
- Salah named on the bench for contest
- Egyptian seen arguing with Klopp before coming on