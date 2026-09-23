Liverpool were plunged into grief following the sudden loss of Jota in 2025, a tragedy that struck just after the club had been crowned Premier League champions the season prior. The devastating news sent shockwaves through the squad, severely disrupting preparations for their title defence. Arne Slot, the head coach at the time, essentially cancelled standard pre-season training, allowing grieving players to opt out of sessions entirely.

This profound emotional toll ultimately derailed Liverpool's on-pitch fortunes as they attempted to retain their crown. The squad lost their competitive edge, resulting in a steep drop from champions to a disappointing fifth-place finish. Consequently, Slot was dismissed from his role during the subsequent summer transfer window.

High-profile new arrivals were also caught in the fallout. Summer signings like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz walked into a fractured, heartbroken dressing room. The fresh recruits struggled to acclimatise for months as the existing squad battled to process their profound loss.



