Getty Images
Tom Hindle

'He is growing a lot' - Andrea Pirlo hails the impact of USMNT's Weston McKennie after breakout season at Juventus

A. PirloW. McKennieUSA

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo praised Weston McKennie after the American established himself as a regular for the Serie A side

  • Andrea Pirlo insisted that Weston McKennie has become an important player at Juve
  • American has made 33 appearances this season
  • Serie A exploring possibility of hosting games in the United States
