AFP
'A difficult place to come!' – Andoni Iraola hails 'solid' Liverpool after hard-fought Bournemouth victory
Iraola reflects on emotional homecoming
Iraola enjoyed a successful return to the south coast as Liverpool claimed all three points in a tightly contested Premier League encounter. The Spaniard, who guided Bournemouth to historic European qualification before moving to Anfield in the summer, was greeted warmly by the home supporters but remained focused on the task at hand.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Iraola admitted that he anticipated a stern test against his former employers. 'I'm obviously happy with the result because I know this is a difficult place to come,' the Liverpool manager explained. His side struggled to find their rhythm early on, with Bournemouth threatening through Evanilson, but they eventually asserted their dominance.
- Getty Images Sport
Tactical adjustments pay dividends
The match was a game of two halves, with Liverpool looking unconvincing during the opening exchanges. The visitors struggled to deal with Bournemouth's high-pressing approach and failed to secure the ball in midfield. 'We finished the first half better and were better in the second half. It was difficult for us [at the start],' Iraola noted. 'Second half we controlled much better the game and had the chances to finish it. But in the first part of the game we were not winning second balls and when they play with such intensity you have to be at that level.'
Despite the initial struggles, a determined run from Cody Gakpo eventually opened up the Bournemouth defence. The Dutchman's cross caused chaos in the penalty area, allowing Alexander Isak to finish from close range for his fourth goal of the campaign. The Swedish international celebrated enthusiastically with the travelling supporters, earning a yellow card from Michael Oliver in the process.
Defensive solidity remains key
One of the most pleasing aspects for Iraola was Liverpool's ability to keep the opposition at bay for a third consecutive match. While Alisson Becker was called into action early on, the backline remained disciplined throughout the second period. On the defence, Iraola said: 'Overall as a team it's a third clean sheet in a row. Still things to improve but they are giving us solidity in the moments we need to defend.'
The result delivers Liverpool their second league win of the season, pushing them up to sixth place with nine points as they enter the international break. Conversely, Bournemouth remain stuck near the drop zone in 17th with just three points, level on points with Coventry.
- Getty Images Sport
Praise for Florian Wirtz
Iraola also took the time to discuss the performance of Florian Wirtz, who grew into the game after a quiet start. The German playmaker skied a close-range effort over the bar in the first half - only for the offside flag to go up, despite replays suggesting he was actually onside - but his influence increased significantly after the interval. 'It was a slow start but after the first phase Florian helped us to improve and I am much happier with his performance in the second half,' Iraola noted.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting