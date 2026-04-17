Andoni Iraola breaks silence on next move ahead of Bournemouth exit amid Crystal Palace and La Liga links

The 43-year-old manager’s imminent exit was officially announced on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of a highly successful three-year spell at the Vitality Stadium. With his contract set to expire in the summer, widespread reports have suggested that Crystal Palace have tabled a multi-million-pound contract to secure his services. However, Iraola firmly dismissed suggestions that a pre-agreed deal prompted his exit.

"The decision was not about any other club. There has been no other club involved, it was about continuing here or not continuing here," he stated, shutting down rumours of an immediate switch.