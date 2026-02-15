Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie shines in controversial Juventus loss as Patrick Agyemang reaches scoring milestone

One of the more surprising parts of Agyemang's game during his time in MLS was the fact that he wasn't really an aerial threat. Despite his size and frame, he never really dominated when the ball was in the air when he was on Charlotte FC, leaving that side of his game as something to clearly work on as he developed.

Well, it's safe to say that it's been worked on. Agyemang is now one of the most dangerous strikers in the Championship, and he's creating that danger so often when the ball is in the air.

Agyemang scored another header on Saturday, leading Derby County to a 2-0 win over Swansea City. It was a game defined by Agyemang's dominance. He won more duels, 11, than any other player and drew more fouls, five, than anyone else, too. The crowning moment was, of course, the second-half goal, his 10th of the season to go with three assists. Four of those goals have come inside the last month, which is a sign of his ever-growing confidence.

Anyone who has watched Agyemang this season can clearly see development, with the USMNT striker becoming a more dangerous threat seemingly by the week. Derby will hope that continues. So, too, will Agyemang as he fights for a World Cup spot with the U.S.