Ricardo Pepi is the big U.S. men's national team story. Period. When you're playing at this level and scoring goals at this volume, you earn the right to be the talk of the town. Every time he steps on the field, Pepi finds the back of the net - which is why those who follow the USMNT are so damn excited to see what happens next for the young striker.

Having scored in each of his last three USMNT appearances, Pepi's goals are coming in flurries on the club level, too. His hat-trick for PSV Saturday was the standout performance for USMNT stars abroad, and it was a game that very well could be the turning point in his club career. There's no denying him anymore, and that scoring spree made it abundantly clear.

Pepi wasn't expected to be the main attraction, of course. That was expected to be in Italy, not the Netherlands. Four of the USMNT's biggest stars collided in Serie A when Milan took on Juventus but, unfortunately, that game lacked the goal magic that Pepi provided to PSV.

There was no shortage of goals in Borussia Dortmund's win over Freiburg but, for American fans, all eyes were on a player that joined the fray off the bench late. Gio Reyna's return was a big moment, too, and the hope will be that he will build on his chance in the same way that Pepi has.

It was a wild weekend for USMNT stars, and GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.