Alex Labidou

Americans Abroad: All eyes on Gladbach's Gio Reyna after controversial comments, Yunus Musah needs minutes at Atalanta, and Tyler Adams helps Bournemouth make push

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including Champions League hopes for Adams and Bournemouth

While most European league titles are decided in the late spring, November is when contenders start to take shape. 

That's when teams start to take stock and make concerted pushes toward their season ambitions. It's no coincidence that in the Premier League, the team that tops the table by Boxing Day is often the eventual winner. That might bode well for USMNT's Tyler Adams, then. 

Just under a third of the Premier League season is complete, and Bournemouth - traditionally a relegation fighter - are sitting second on the table. The skeptics remain, but The Cherries just might be for real.

Yet, things aren't as rosy for one of Adams' former 2022 World Cup midfield partners, Yunus Musah. There was considerable optimism when the 22-year-old landed at Atalanta on loan from AC Milan, but he's playing less than he did at the Rossoneri. By a lot.

And then there's Gio Reyna, who is in a similar situation to Musah in the sense that his move to Gladbach hasn't panned out in the way expected. But for whatever reason, he decided to open old wounds by discussing his issues at the 2022 World Cup - only increasing the pressure on the once-promising American midfielder. 

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad this weekend.

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach v SV Werder Bremen - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Ill-advised comments

    "I'm not just going to sort of sit here and take all the blame for something that was made out to be completely my fault, which I believe it wasn't, and also my family's, too."

    That was what Reyna told the Associated Press this week, words that quickly made the rounds on social media. Even in the best of circumstances, the comments were ill-advised. But given the midfielder’s current situation at Gladbach, they came across as tone-deaf.

    Reyna has logged just 122 minutes this season, limited by both injuries and a poor tactical fit amid Die Fohlen’s struggles - they  sit 18th in the Bundesliga. His move initially carried excitement, reuniting the 22-year-old with former NYCFC academy teammate Joe Scally at a club that usually battles in the top half of the table. Instead, little has gone to plan.

    Rather than deflecting blame about past World Cups, Reyna would be better served proving why he belongs in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans moving forward. At this point, is anyone confident he’ll even make the November USMNT roster?

    Still, things move fast in football. Reyna will have a chance to turn the page when Gladbach travel to St. Pauli on Saturday. After a brutal early schedule that included Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, Gladbach now face a more manageable run - starting with St. Pauli, who sit 14th, just four points ahead.

    Reyna, if he plays, could even line up opposite another NYCFC product, James Sands. It won’t be easy - Gladbach remain the only winless side across Germany’s top two divisions - but this is the kind of fixture they have to circle on the schedule as a win.

  • Bournemouth v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Champions League anthem for the Cherries?

    Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium is the Premier League's smallest venue. It holds just 11,364 fans. Yet, if Andoni Iraola's side keeps their momentum, the stadium could be hosting Champions League football next season. 

    Right now, that is looking likely, and the South Coast club has its American midfielder Adams to thank. The 26-year-old doesn't get many headlines in England, but statistically speaking, he might be the best defensive midfielder in the country right now. According to FotMob, he's in the 94th percentile among players at his position in the league for defensive contributions, and he's in the 65th percentile for aerial contributions.

    And as he's shown against Nottingham Forest, he can also be a factor in attack, as he set up one of the team's two goals in the win. More impressively, Adams is looking like a bargain for Bournemouth, who purchased him for $25.4 million two years ago. While there aren't rumors of imminent departure, quality defensive midfielders are hard to find, and it wouldn't be a surprise if The Cherries either extend Adams if they make the Champions League, or cash in at potentially triple the cost if they don't. 

    In the interim, Bournemouth face their toughest test of the season when they travel to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are also in a surprising spot in the table at fifth. If naysayers were to poke a hole at Bournemouth's success, it's that they haven't beaten any top sides yet - unless you count Tottenham.

    They lost to Liverpool and drew against Newcastle and Crystal Palace - two top-half teams also aiming for spots in Europe. Man City are tied with Chelsea for the best scoring team in the Premier League, but their inconsistent efforts on defense explain their current situation.

    Bournemouth have scored one fewer goal than Man City, and are even leakier in the back - conceding 11. There should be plenty of fireworks in Sunday's contest.

  • Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Concern for Musah

    Atalanta spent all of August pursuing Musah, but he's played just 60 league minutes in five matches. Is there a case of buyer's remorse in Bergamo?

    Musah was once considered one of the brightest U.S. prospects, but a quick scan of his match log would indicate things are trending downward for the 22-year-old. After starting and getting 74 minutes in a blowout defeat to European Champions PSG in the Champions League, Musah's last appearance was just nine minutes off the bench against the club he's currently on loan from, at AC Milan. 

    More concerning for Musah is that Atalanta don't have any real financial commitments to the American. He's on a one-year prove loan deal with an option to buy. At this rate, it looks very likely he will return to Milan with more questions than answers in the summer. Not ideal considering this is a World Cup year. 

    If there is any hope for Musah, it is that his side faces a struggler in Udinese this weekend. I Bianconeri sit 13th while Atalanta are ninth - thought just one point separate the two. Defense has been costly for Udinese as they've conceded a league-high 15 goals in nine games. La Dea excel in that area with just seven allowed.

    If Atalanta get off to a early strong lead, it could open the door for Musah to prove himself in the second half.  Considering he's played just 26 minutes in the last two league outings, he needs it. 

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-TOULOUSEAFP

    Americans factoring in Ligue 1 race

    This is almost hard to fathom, but U.S. internationals might determine the Ligue 1 title race. After a brief blip, PSG are back to the top of the table, but they hold a one-point lead over Folarin Balogun and Monaco. Then, sitting at third, at just two back, are Tim Weah and Marseille, and then at fifth, Tanner Tessmann and Lyon are also two points back. 

    All three players are in form, which is pivotal in a World Cup year - and their club managers won't complain. Yet, it is the resurgence of Balogun that has to be highlighted. The striker decided to play for the USMNT in a buzz-generating moment  after he had a dominant 21-goal season for Reims. That 2022-23 campaign earned him a big-money move to Monaco, where he's struggled due to injuries and inconsistent form. 

    Balogun's numbers this season don't jump off the page - he's got three goals in eight appearances. But watch the tape, and it's clear he's impacting matches, pressing high and serving as a connective part of his team's attack. However, against Paris FC, the 24-year-old should have an opportunity to pad his numbers. 

    Paris's other club is having a surprisingly effective season, with the newly promoted side sitting 12th. But they are one of the worst teams in France's top flight - conceding 20 goals in 10 matches. On paper, this is a match Monaco should win comfortably. Expect Balogun to be a part of it. 