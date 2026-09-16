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Alvaro Arbeloa demands defensive improvement after Fulham survive five-goal thriller against West Ham in Carabao Cup
Sloppy defending sparks concern
Arbeloa made an urgent plea for defensive improvement despite seeing his side secure a place in the fourth round with a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Ham at London Stadium. The Spanish head coach watched on as his team twice surrendered leads established through Rodrigo Muniz and Cesar Palacios due to unforced lapses at the back. His frustration was spared further escalation when Bobb emerged from the bench to stroke home a crucial 78th-minute winner in a fierce London derby.
- Martin Dalton
Arbeloa demands defensive discipline
The visiting manager expressed disbelief after seeing his backline breached twice in situations he felt were entirely manageable. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arbeloa said: "We had a very good first half, but I'm still asking how we conceded two goals because we were in control of the game perfectly.
“We had many chances. We had the feeling the game was under control, so we were disappointed going into half-time. We need to be a little bit more aggressive when we are defending. But everything that we worked on in the last two days, we did on the pitch."
Coach urges youth patience
The result maintains an impressive cup record for the Craven Cottage outfit, who have now progressed from eight of their last nine ties in this competition against lower-league opposition.
Despite highlighting their defensive shortcomings, the tactician was quick to protect his emerging talent while pleading for patience during their development: "We have so many young players with talent, and we need to be patient with them. We need to help them, develop them, but you can see the talent they have, the quality. They understand the game, and they will grow during the season."
- News Images
United clash tests progress
Safely through to the fourth round ahead of Wednesday night's draw, Fulham must now plug the gaps at the back as they search for a first league win of the season when they host Manchester United on Sunday. For West Ham, Saturday's short trip to Millwall offers an immediate chance to bounce back from their first loss of the campaign. Both clubs will be eager to sign off with maximum points before the league pauses for the autumn international break.
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