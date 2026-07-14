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'He'll surely be a great player' - Alexis Mac Allister responds to Liverpool transfer links with Mexico wonderkid Gilberto Mora
Mac Allister weighs in on Mora links
The Liverpool midfielder has offered his thoughts on the growing speculation linking the Reds with Mexico international Mora. The 17-year-old sensation has become one of the most talked-about teenagers in world football following a series of eye-catching displays at the 2026 World Cup.
Speaking to Mexican broadcaster Claro Sports, Mac Allister was asked about the possibility of the youngster arriving at Anfield. The Argentine stated: "Honestly, I didn’t see anything about it. When these things happen, you’re always careful what you say, out of respect for the player and the club he belongs to; but if he’s being linked with Liverpool, he’ll surely be a great player, and there’s a reason they’re mentioning him."
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The race for the Mexican wonderkid
Liverpool are not the only Premier League club monitoring the situation, as Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Mora along with the Reds. The midfielder, who currently plays for Club Tijuana, has seen his stock rise meteorically after earning 12 caps for his country at such a tender age. His ability to operate across various midfield roles has made him a primary target for Europe's elite.
Competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also credited with a strong interest in the playmaker. While Manchester United were previously linked, reports suggest they have withdrawn from the race due to the escalating costs, with some valuations now exceeding £34 million ($45m).
Tijuana's stance and FIFA regulations
Mora's current club, Tijuana, are well aware of the value of their asset. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, recently told reporters that she would "do everything in [her] power" to sell her client "for a very high price," though she emphasised finding the "ideal place for him to develop."
The player recently signed a new contract until 2029, a move likely designed to protect his market value ahead of a potential exit.
However, any immediate move to England would be complicated by FIFA regulations. mora cannot officially move to a foreign club until he celebrates his 18th birthday in October. This means Liverpool or any other suitor may look to secure a pre-contract agreement before integrating him into their squad for the following campaign.
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Why Liverpool want Mora
The scouting reports on Mora highlight a player with exceptional technical ability and vision. Having already made 65 appearances for club and country, he possesses senior experience that belies his age. For Liverpool, he represents a long-term investment in a midfield that is currently being rebuilt under the new era at Anfield.
While the step up from Liga MX to the Premier League is significant, the Reds have a proven track record of nurturing young talents. If the club does pursue a deal, they may consider a loan spell in Europe to help the Mexican adapt to the continental game before throwing him into the intensity of England's top flight.
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