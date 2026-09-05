"It was not easy" - Alexander Isak opens up on overcoming fitness struggles after firing Liverpool to victory over Ipswich Town

Isak spearheaded Liverpool's first victory of the 2026-27 Premier League season on Friday night, but the forward was quick to acknowledge the personal hurdles he has cleared to reach this point. After arriving at Anfield for a British-record £125 million fee from Newcastle United, the 26-year-old saw his first year in red disrupted by fitness issues. Reflecting on his journey back to the scoresheet, the striker remained humble about the resilience required to move past his previous struggles.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle at Portman Road, the Sweden international was candid about the mental and physical toll of the last twelve months. Isak stated: "It was not easy. It was a long injury, a difficult season in general. I was thinking: I want to have a good World Cup firstly and then to start the season well, which I feel like I've done now. That season is kind of behind me, but it wasn't easy."