Hansi Flick clears path for PSG transfer raid as Barcelona prepare to offload out-of-favour star

Balde is facing a highly uncertain future at Barca after rapidly falling out of favour under Flick, as per Fichajes. Just a few months ago, the left-back was considered an important player for the German manager, but his standing has drastically deteriorated.

The 22-year-old has been pushed to the fringes of the first team, seeing his game time reduced to almost nothing. Balde has played a mere 12 minutes this season, making a brief appearance against Racing at Camp Nou.

He missed six consecutive league matches and sat out the Champions League clash with Feyenoord. He was also left out of the squad for the season opener against Elche, a baffling reality for a defender with 169 Barcelona appearances.