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Alan Shearer questions 'strange timing' of Eddie Howe departure as Newcastle legend reacts to shock news
'Strange timing' for a Tyneside exit
Shearer has admitted he is stunned by the sudden departure of Howe, questioning why the decision was made so close to the start of the season. Speaking to Betfair, the former Newcastle striker offered his immediate reaction to the bombshell news that Howe is set to step down after nearly five years at the helm.
"I’m very, very surprised with the news that Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle," Shearer said. "I guess it's strange timing with three weeks to go until the new season kicks off.
"I don't know what's gone on, whether it was the end of last season, whether it was the summer, whether he feels they can't continue to sell his best players. I’m led to believe it was Eddie’s decision to leave."
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A legacy of Carabao Cup glory
Despite his confusion over the exit, Shearer was quick to praise the job Howe performed since taking over a club that was staring at relegation in 2021. The manager famously ended the club's 70-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Carabao Cup in 2025. Shearer reflected on the emotional impact Howe had on the fanbase, stating: "What I would say is thank you. Thank you to Eddie for what he's given us. He gave me my best day as a Newcastle fan with that day at Wembley. He's given us some incredible nights in the Champions League that we'll never ever forget.
"He did a wonderful job for Newcastle. It's been an incredible ride. I think the job that he did was unbelievable from where he took us when he came, there was a real threat of relegation. He steadied the ship. He then got us climbing the league. He then brought in some wonderful players. He then took us to a final; we got beaten in that final, but then took us back again and gave us the day that we've so craved for.
"Whatever happens now, the Geordies will always be grateful for what he gave us that day."
Fears over squad exodus
The departure comes at a time of significant upheaval, with several stars already heading for the exit door. Shearer voiced his concern that losing the manager could trigger even more unrest among the remaining elite talent in the squad.
"I don’t think it’s a great look for what's happening at the minute with Newcastle," he added. "We're selling all our best players. The fans are seeing [Alexander] Isak go, the fans are seeing [Sandro] Tonali go, the fans are seeing [Anthony] Gordon go.
"My guess is it’s probably only a matter of time before Bruno [Guimaraes] goes, because he'll look at what's happening with all those players and look at what's happening with Eddie and think, 'Well, from a personal point of view, from his point of view, I guess I'm going to be next.'"
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The challenge facing Matthias Jaissle
With reports suggesting that Al-Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle is the frontrunner to take the job, Shearer urged caution regarding the appointment of the 38-year-old. While the German has enjoyed success in Austria and Saudi Arabia, moving to the Premier League represents a monumental jump in pressure and scrutiny.
He warned: "I think we have to be careful if that is the case not to pile on. Clearly, he's very young and inexperienced. The Premier League is a beast of a league. It's a big ask for anyone to come in and take over after what Eddie's done."
Ultimately, the Newcastle icon is desperate to see the club find a sense of calm after a period of intense volatility in the transfer market and the coaching department. "What I would like is stability," Shearer concluded. "I would like to keep hold of our better players, but I understand, and I get that from their point of view now, that they'll be looking at the situation and thinking, 'Hang on a minute, what's going on at this football club?' And I get that and understand that. So, I would like some stability."
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