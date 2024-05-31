A lucky escape for Al-Hilal! Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr beaten to another trophy on penalties despite rivals’ incredible collapse in feisty King’s Cup final that saw three players sent off
Al-Hilal secured the King's Cup trophy on penalties at Al-Nassr's expense after some late drama in a hectic game at King Abdullah Sport City.
- Mitrovic opens the scoring
- Ospina, Koulibaly and Al Bulayhi shown red
- Al-Hilal secure King's Cup on penalties