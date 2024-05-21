Al-Nassr 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Al-Nassr kits for the 2024-25 season.

Al-Nassr traded short-term kit supplier Nike with Adidas, as the Saudi Pro League outfit in February 2024 signed a new three-year kit deal until 2027 with the latter.

As Cristiano Ronaldo is mulling to stay with the Knights of Najd well beyond 40, Adidas is set to take over from their rival sportswear firm from the 2024-25 season, preceding which Nike had replaced Saudi brand Duneus as Al-Nassr’s kit supplier.

So, what will the likes of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Talisca be wearing in the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.