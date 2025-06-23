Galatasaray A.S. v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Nukul Jashoria

Al-Hilal just won't quit! Victor Osimhen receives an even bigger offer from Saudi Pro League giants as Galatasaray wait on striker's verdict amid Napoli agreement

V. OsimhenGalatasarayAl HilalSSC NapoliTransfersSuper LigSaudi Pro LeagueSerie A

Al-Hilal have returned with a mega-offer for Victor Osimhen as Galatasaray grow anxious amid stalled transfer talks for the Napoli striker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saudi giants Al-Hilal offer €40m per year
  • Napoli prepared to cash in soon
  • Galatasaray pressure striker for response after holidays
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱