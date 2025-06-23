Al-Hilal just won't quit! Victor Osimhen receives an even bigger offer from Saudi Pro League giants as Galatasaray wait on striker's verdict amid Napoli agreement
Al-Hilal have returned with a mega-offer for Victor Osimhen as Galatasaray grow anxious amid stalled transfer talks for the Napoli striker.
- Saudi giants Al-Hilal offer €40m per year
- Napoli prepared to cash in soon
- Galatasaray pressure striker for response after holidays