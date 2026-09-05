'Pulled from the AI cloud!' - Vincent Kompany hits back at 'mad' claims he fell out with Bayern Munich board over summer transfers

Kompany has moved quickly to shut down reports that he clashed with the club’s board over summer recruitment. Despite a window that saw the Bavarian giants secure deals for Morocco star Ismael Saibari and left-back Nathaniel Brown, reports emerged suggesting that the former Burnley boss was unhappy with the lack of a third marquee arrival to bolster his squad for the new campaign.

The reports, which originated from SportBild, suggested a "long conversation" took place where the 40-year-old was eventually talked out of his demands. However, speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming Bundesliga clash against Schalke, Kompany was scathing in his assessment of the story.

"Well, you pulled that information out of the AI cloud," he said regarding the report. The manager added that he would normally not comment on such matters, stating: "What we discuss internally is ultimately an internal matter." However, he admitted that being asked about a fabricated story was "a bit mad".



