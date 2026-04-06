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Karim Malim

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A word that sums up the crisis... Slot is one step away from being sacked

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The Anfield Earthquake

The British newspaper *The Daily Mail* has revealed that Dutch manager Arne Slot is now under serious threat of losing his job as Liverpool’s head coach, amid a dip in results and growing doubts about the team’s ability to regain its form at this crucial stage of the season.

The newspaper explained that results are usually the decisive factor in a manager’s fate, but certain on-pitch behaviour can hasten that fate. This is the scenario currently facing Slot, as Liverpool head to Paris for a crucial match.

According to the report, Slott is under increasing pressure, despite the existence of realistic justifications that have been used as mitigating factors throughout the season. The team has lost a significant portion of its attacking strength, which was one of the keys to winning the Premier League title. Star player Mohamed Salah has been affected both physically and mentally, whilst striker Alexander Isak struggled with a lack of fitness at the start of his spell with the team before suffering a broken leg.

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    Revelatory statements

    Despite these circumstances, the newspaper believes that the team’s performance has fallen below acceptable standards as the season draws to a close, a fact that was clearly evident during the recent match against Manchester City, where the team appeared to suffer from a clear collective breakdown, manifested in a failure to adhere to the most basic rules on the pitch.

    In this context, a brief exchange took place in the press conference room at the Etihad Stadium between journalist Ian Ledeman and Slot, during which the journalist highlighted the serious defensive errors that led to conceding goals, particularly those resulting from throw-ins, alongside the lack of marking from players such as Florian Wirtz and Virgil van Dijk.

    Slot responded by saying he did not entirely agree with this assessment, emphasising that his team did not fail to run or fight during every attack, but he acknowledged at the same time that there were clear errors at crucial moments, such as failing to deal effectively with crosses or a loss of concentration in marking within the penalty area – mistakes that cost the team crucial goals.


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    "Loss of focus"… a phrase that sums up the crisis

    Two days after that match, the manager’s assessment seemed harsher and more accurate, particularly as he used the phrase ‘loss of concentration’ to describe the mistakes, reflecting the scale of the mental crisis the team is facing.

    Slott is known for his calmness and candour in dealing with the media, which was evident in his comments that contained a degree of implicit acknowledgement of the problem, despite his attempts to downplay its severity.

    The reality, according to the report, is that Liverpool’s players this season have become better at talking than at delivering. On the pitch, the team performs well for spells, before suddenly collapsing at the first real test.

    In the aftermath of the Manchester City match, captain Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai dominated the media spotlight, though van Dijk’s performance in particular raised questions, having been one of the key factors in the defensive breakdown that contributed to the team’s slide from the top of the table into the relegation zone.

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    The Paris Test… The Last Chance

    The newspaper notes that the players are not deliberately holding back or underperforming; rather, what is happening is an internal shift in their level of concentration. Whilst this may be a slight drop of 5 to 10 per cent, it becomes a decisive factor when facing top teams such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

    Under these circumstances, Solt faces a crucial test, as he must recharge his players mentally and physically and instil a spirit of belief and confidence within the team ahead of the upcoming clash in France against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

    The Daily Mail asserts that Liverpool’s recent performances do not give their fans much cause for optimism, noting that achieving an acceptable result in Paris – even if it is a draw or a narrow defeat – might grant the manager one last chance at Anfield. As for the worst-case scenario, it could pave the way for an imminent end to his tenure at the club.

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