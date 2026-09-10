'Enough is enough!' - West Ham star Edson Alvarez furiously breaks silence on kidnapping allegations and threatens legal action

West Ham United midfielder Alvarez has issued a defiant response following reports in Mexico suggesting his involvement in a kidnapping plot. The allegations, which have circulated in various media outlets, claimed that the Hammers star and his partner were linked to a crime reportedly orchestrated by his father-in-law.

Alvarez, who has generally maintained a low profile throughout his decade-long professional career, decided to break his silence after the accusations began to impact his personal and professional reputation.

In a lengthy and passionate statement shared on his official social media channels, the former Ajax man made it clear that he will no longer tolerate the use of his image for sensationalist reporting. The midfielder noted that he had previously ignored the rumours in hopes they would dissipate, but felt compelled to act as the claims grew more severe. He specifically addressed the attempt to link him to the case through his former partner’s father, stressing that he has no responsibility for the actions of third parties.