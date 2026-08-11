'Is it a trophy buy?' - Liverpool fans demand answers as Jeff Bezos consortium targets minority stake

According to a report by BBC Sport, the consortium involving Bezos is in advanced talks to buy a 30% stake in Liverpool. Fenway Sports Group bought the club for £300 million in 2010 when they were reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy. If this proposed sale goes through, Fenway Sports Group would receive £1.35bn, valuing the club at £4.5bn.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire outlined the immense benefits for the current owners. "It's a great deal for FSG," Maguire said. "They generate more than £1bn from the deal and still keep control - this represents the best of both worlds." The group have previously accepted outside investment, but this dwarfs previous figures.