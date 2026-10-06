Spain player ratings vs Croatia: Mikel Merino double rescues victory for de la Fuente in UEFA Nations League thriller

Unai Simon - 7/10

Had a relatively quiet evening in terms of shot-stopping, making four saves as Croatia looked to hit on the counter. He could do little about Perisic’s pinpoint opener but remained composed with his distribution, helping Spain build from the back against a sporadic Croatian press.

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

The veteran defender was crucial in maintaining Spain's high line, ensuring that the 72% possession was recycled efficiently. He was dominant in his defensive duels and provided the steady foundation required when Croatia attempted to break through Matanovic.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

Offered his usual industry down the left flank, though his final delivery was sometimes lacking against a compact Croatian backline. He was defensively sound, contributing to a back four that limited the hosts to just five shots on target despite their 1.17 xG threat.

Pau Cubarsi - 6/10

The youngster showed maturity beyond his years in a hostile atmosphere. While he was occasionally tested by the movement of the Croatian frontline, his ability to break lines with his passing was evident as Spain searched for gaps in the 4-5-1 block.

Marc Pubill - 6/10

A functional performance on the right side of the defence. Pubill provided width when Lamine Yamal drifted inside, although he was forced to be wary of Perisic's threat on the counter-attack during the first half.