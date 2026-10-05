'The Portuguese Ten Hag!' - Piers Morgan delivers brutal verdict on Jorge Jesus after Cristiano Ronaldo row

The tension stems from Portugal's recent 2-1 victory over Norway, where Ronaldo was left on the substitutes' bench for the duration of the match. Despite being asked to warm up, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was never introduced to the game, leading to widespread speculation regarding his standing in the squad.

Jesus later attempted to explain the decision, suggesting that the media and fans were only focused on the incident because of Ronaldo's immense stature within the game, rather than it being a tactical snub. The manager questioned why similar situations involving other players do not receive the same level of intense scrutiny from the press.

"Just because it was him. Just because it was him, and perhaps rightly so, because he is a symbol, this whole issue of warming up and not warming up, coming on and not coming on, has been created," Jesus said. He further defended his choice by pointing out the double standards in the coverage.

"How many players warmed up today and didn’t come on? How many? Is there going to be a problem with any of them? No," he added, insisting that the minor incident had not caused any lasting damage to his professional relationship with the team's captain.