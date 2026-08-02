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'Back where he belongs' - Josko Gvardiol reacts to Bernardo Silva's Real Madrid transfer as Jose Mourinho era begins

J. Gvardiol
B. Silva
J. Mourinho
Manchester City
Real Madrid

Josko Gvardiol has admitted that Manchester City will feel the void left by Bernardo Silva following the midfielder's high-profile move to Real Madrid. The Portuguese international opted for a return to Spain this summer, joining a rejuvenated Los Blancos side now led by the returning Jose Mourinho.

  • Gvardiol reflects on Silva departure

    Manchester City defender Gvardiol has opened up about the departure of his close friend Silva, who completed a move to the Santiago Bernabeu following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad. Silva was a central figure during Pep Guardiola's decade of dominance, but he has now chosen to seek a new challenge in La Liga under the guidance of Mourinho.

    Speaking to The Athletic about the transfer, Gvardiol expressed both personal sadness and professional respect for Silva's decision to move to the Spanish capital. "Bernardo and I are great friends. How much have we lost? We’ll know when we get together at the start of the season, but we’re going to miss him. Bernardo is going back to where he belongs; he’d been talking about Spain for a very long time," Gvardiol stated.

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    Madrid win the race for Silva

    Real Madrid's successful pursuit of Silva represents a significant victory in the transfer market, as the midfielder had no shortage of suitors in Spain. Before the deal was finalised, Silva had been in negotiations with both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

    Los Blancos have been incredibly active in the window, also adding the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate to their defensive ranks. The addition of Silva on a free transfer is seen as a masterstroke, allowing the club to allocate funds elsewhere as they continue to chase other high-profile targets.

  • City enter new era under Maresca

    While Silva settles into life in Madrid, Manchester City are navigating their own transition following the end of the Guardiola era. The club has turned to Enzo Maresca as the ideal choice to lead the team forward into this new chapter. Despite an early pre-season setback against Inter Milan, the squad remains optimistic about the tactical changes being implemented by the Italian coach.

    The captaincy situation at the Etihad remains a point of discussion, especially with Silva no longer part of the leadership group. Gvardiol said: "It is difficult to talk about this matter now, and we have to wait to see what will happen. Ruben Dias is one of the leaders within the team, and he is likely to take on this role to a greater extent in the coming period, and perhaps he will become the first-choice captain."

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    Mourinho welcomes his new creative spark

    The acquisition of Silva is a major statement of intent for Jose Mourinho, who has returned to Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti. The Portuguese manager made Silva a priority signing to help reshape a midfield that has seen the exits of legends like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

    Addressing the arrival of his new signings, Mourinho highlighted the logistical challenges of pre-season while expressing his excitement about the 30-year-old's arrival. "It worries me not having the others; I would also like to have three weeks with all of them, but it is not possible. On Monday, Vini, Brahim and Bernardo Silva arrive. Dumfries, Carlos and Endrick will have more days of work."

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